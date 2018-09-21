Police: Dorchester man arrested on gun, drug charges after fleeing traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons and drug charges after police say he was found with a loaded gun and crack cocaine during a traffic stop in Boston early Friday morning.

Officers who stopped a vehicle from failure to stop at a red light on Dudley Street about 2 a.m. arrested Quentin Wilson, 32, after a brief foot chase, according to Boston police. A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded Jimenez Arms .380 firearm, a white rock-like substance, and a small digital scale.

Wilson will be arraigned Friday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

