Police: Dorchester man arrested on gun, drug charges after tossing loaded firearm under parked car

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested Saturday night on firearm and drug-related charges after police say officers busted him with a loaded gun and multiple bags of crack cocaine.

Officers responding to the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Lagrange Place for a report of possible shots fired about 8:30 p.m. arrested Travaun Daley, 26, moments after he was spotted walking quickly while looking back over his shoulder and clutching the front waistband area of his pants, according to the Boston Police Department.

Daley was seen tossing a loaded Springfield Armory XD-9 handgun with a defaced serial number under a parked car as he ran down Blue Hill Avenue, prompting officers to move in and frisk him, police said. He was also said to be in possession of four small plastic bags of crack cocaine.

Investigators have not yet determined if Daley had any involvement in the possible shots fired call.

Daley will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (2nd and subsequent), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a large capacity feeding device and possession with intent to distribute class b drugs.

