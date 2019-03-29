SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man caught driving erratically on a New Hampshire highway attempted to swallow bags containing suspected drugs during a traffic stop Friday morning, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of an erratic driver who may have struck something in the state of Maine before crossing over into New Hampshire just before 7 a.m. on Interstate 95 stopped the suspected vehicle in Seabrook.

As trooper spoke with the driver, identified as 23-year-old Ruben R. Da Silva, they allegedly saw him attempt to swallow several small, clear plastic bags containing a white powder.

“This was an obvious attempt to destroy what appeared to be drug evidence,” state police said in a press release.

A struggle between Da Silva and the troopers ensued as he allegedly continued to try to swallow the bags.

Da Silva was eventually placed under arrest and suspected drug evidence was seized, according to state police.

Medical personnel were called to the scene as troopers believed Da Silva may have swallowed a portion of the suspected drugs, but he reportedly refused medical attention and was transported to the Rockingham County Jail.

His car was seized and a search warrant is pending.

Da Silva was arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court Friday morning on the charges of felony with possession of controlled drug, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest and transportation of controlled drug.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call trooper Kevin Dobson at 603-223-8490, or via email at kevin.dobson@dos.nh.gov.

