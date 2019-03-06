Police: Dorchester man busted with scoped rifle, machine pistol, heroin, cocaine

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was busted with an array of firearms and drugs, including a scoped rifle and heroin, following a traffic stop in Boston on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers executing a search a warrant in connection with a drug investigation pulled over 42-year-old Dana Sams in the area of 236 Seaver St. around 5 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

A search of Sams’ vehicle is said to have yielded 20 grams of heroin, four grams of powdered cocaine, 24 grams of crack cocaine, and nearly $2,000 in cash.

Detectives then raided Sams’ Florida Street residence and recovered a .22 caliber scoped rifle, a 9mm Mac-11 machine pistol, a 9mm handgun, a .380 caliber handgun, numerous rounds of various calibers of ammunition, and seven assorted extended magazines, according to police.

Sams is charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, seven counts of unlawful possession of a large capacity feeding device, and trafficking class A and B drugs.

He is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

