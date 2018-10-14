BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly discarded a loaded gun during a brief pursuit in Roxbury Saturday.

Officers investigating in the area of Quincy and Dacia streets around 5:15 p.m. arrested Nahki Silcott of Dorchester after he fled from the scene, police said.

A .22 caliber Rohm RG10 revolver with a defaced number that Silcott allegedly dropped during the pursuit was recovered.

Silcott faces several charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

