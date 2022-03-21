DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say they received some disturbing videos.

Justin Williams, 32, was arrested without incident shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday as a result of a coordinated investigation involving the MSPA and Boston Animal Care and Control, according to police.

Investigators responded to Williams’s home around 2:30 p.m. on March 14 after receiving a disturbing video they say showed him choking a small dog, believed to be a chihuahua, while yelling profanities.

A second video later showed Williams throwing the dog into a clothes dryer and setting it on the highest possible temperature before turning it on, according to police.

Animal Control was able to take custodu of the dog a short time later and it was taken for treatment. The dog’s condition was not released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

