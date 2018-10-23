Police: Dorchester man facing weapons charges after search warrant uncovers loaded guns

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing weapons charges after police say they found loaded handguns while executing a search warrant at his home on Tuesday morning.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 250 Park St. about 2:50 a.m. recovered a loaded black and silver Ruger SR45 .45 semi-automatic firearm, a loaded black SCCY CPX-2 9mm firearm, a loaded Interarms .22LR .22 caliber semi-automatic firearm, and multiple rounds of live ammunition, according to Boston police.

As a result of the search, Sylvester King, 25, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial numbers.

