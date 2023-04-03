DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were arrested Thursday after they were found inside a stolen SUV in Dartmouth, according to police.

Police say Melvin Ward, 48, of Dorchester and Jessica Fernandes, 34, of Fall River allegedly drove the stolen vehicle to a Walgreens in Dartmouth.

Detectives say they also found fentanyl and items stolen from the store.

Ward is facing charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug , subsequent offense for possession of a Class A drug, shoplifting, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and four outstanding warrants.

Fernandes was charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a Class A drug, and one outstanding warrant.

