BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was arrested without incident in Roxbury on Thursday and charged with drug trafficking, according to the Boston Police.

Trae Pendleton, 43, will be charged after officers found 22 grams of crack cocaine. Officers observed multiple people entering a residence in the area of 39 Roxbury Street beginning at 7 a.m. until Pendleton was arrested around 2:45 p.m.

BPD also said they recovered a pack of razors, a digital scale, a knife, an undisclosed amount of USC, and a plastic bowl containing a white powdery substance.

Pendleton is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

