Police: Dorchester man in blood-spattered T-shirt caught with gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 45-year-old Dorchester man will be arraigned on a weapons charge Monday after police say he tossed a gun in a trash can, police said.

Kenneth Malone will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page Monday. Officers patrolling Columbia Road about 9:35 p.m. Sunday said they spotted Malone, who was wearing a white T-shirt that appeared to be spattered with blood, peeking around the corner near an MBTA bus stop with what appeared to be a black pistol in his hand.

After placing Malone under arrest, officers canvassing the area found a black firearm in a trash barrel next to bus stop.

