BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing a slew of charges after Boston police say he robbed a Lyft driver at gunpoint in Roxbury on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 86 Codman Park around 12:20 p.m. spoke with the Lyft driver who claimed an unknown black man entered the rear of his car at the pickup location, pulled out a gun, and demanded his cellphone and money, Boston police said.

The victim told police that he handed over his possessions to the suspect who then ran away toward Washington Street.

Additional officers searching for the suspect located two men in the area of Academy Road, one of whom reportedly matched the description of the suspect.

That man, identified as 20-year-old David Walker, was found to be in possession of a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber firearm loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, the victim’s cellphone, and his wallet, police said.

Walker was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, firearm violation with prior violent/drug crime conviction and armed robbery.

The second man was identified and released from the scene.

