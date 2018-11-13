BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man was found with a handgun after fleeing a motor vehicle stop Sunday night, police said.

Officers on a routine patrol stopped a car for an equipment violation in the area of Columbia Road and Quincy Street in Dorchester around 11 p.m.

As the officers approached the driver, the car suddenly sped off, according to police.

The suspect vehicle then allegedly collided with another motorist and a parked car, causing minor damage.

Officers soon located the stopped suspect vehicle and removed the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Aaron Bailey of Dorchester, police said.

A 9mm AMT Backup Kurz handgun was reportedly found underneath the driver’s side door.

Bailey was placed into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm – second and subsequent, unlawful possession of ammunition, along with multiple motor vehicle-related offenses, including failure to stop for a police officer, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

