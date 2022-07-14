BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man that already had an existing arrest warrant was brought into custody after allegedly attacking passengers on a Red Line train, according to a statement by MBTA Transit Police.

Eugene Wright, 42, allegedly assaulted passengers by striking them with closed fists, kicking and throwing a metal bottle while traveling northbound between the Ashmont and JFK stations.

According to MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, Wright was arrested on a platform of the JFK Station. Wright’s outstanding warrant for Assault and Battery was discovered during the booking process.

In addition to that prior accusation, Wright will now be charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, standard assault and battery and disorderly conduct.

