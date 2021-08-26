DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers took a Douglas man into custody during the morning commute Wednesday who they say was nearly five times the legal limit.

Ryan Carey, 41, is facing charges of operating under the influence of alcohol and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after he blew a .36 percent BAC, according to a release issued by state police.

Troopers pulled him over just after 7:30 a.m. after they allegedly noticed him driving erratically. They say Carey had bloodshot eyes, was slurring his speech and smelled of alcohol.

They say he was unable to stand on his own and could not perform any of the four sobriety tests.

His license was suspended and he will appear in Framingham District Court.

