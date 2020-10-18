Police: Douglas woman charged with attacking man waving Trump sign

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman is facing charges after she allegedly shoved a man waving a pro-Donald Trump sign in Douglas, police said.

The woman approached a couple who was holding signs supporting Trump, and when the man dropped his sign and tried to pick it up, the woman knocked him to the ground, police said.

Kiara Dudley will be arraigned in Douglas District Court tomorrow, officials said.

