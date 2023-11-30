BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after more than 130 packages were stolen from an apartment building in Roxbury.

Officers were called when residents of the luxury apartment building on St. Alphonses Street reported that there were no packages in the mail room.

When the concierge reviewed surveillance video, it allegedly showed a man accessing the mail room by using a digital control panel. Three men then joined the original suspect in stealing the packages over the span of several hours.

Residents are being encouraged to call Boston police if they believe one of their packages was stolen.

