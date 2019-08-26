Police: Dracut man arrested, accused of following victim into Lowell school with intent to rape

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a 55-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly followed a person into Lowell High School with intent to rape Monday.

Officers arriving at the scene on Kirk Street around 4 p.m. for reports of an assault at the school found Timothy Grover, of Dracut, detained by a park ranger, according to Captain James Hogdon.

Grover then allegedly assaulted one of the officers and a teacher.

Two other people who have not been identified were also assaulted.

Grover is facing charges of assault with intent to rape and assault and battery on a police officer.

Other charges are pending as detectives investigate the incident.

The first day of school is tomorrow.

No further information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)