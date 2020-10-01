Police: Dracut teenager arrested after illegal gun is recovered

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old Dracut man is being held on $10,000 bail after police recovered an illegal firearm in his possession Thursday afternoon.

Officers responding to reports of an armed suspect on Totman Road around 3 p.m. found a parked car near a fire gate leading to the Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest, where they soon located Nicholas Avon and two others, according to a release issued by police.

Investigators said they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with a scratched-off serial number and 34 rounds of ammunition on his person.

He is due to be arraigned Friday in Lowell District Court on a number of firearms-related charges.