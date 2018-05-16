Police: Dracut woman overdoses with 4-year-old in back seat

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Dracut woman who overdosed on heroin in New Hampshire with her 4-year-old son in the back seat of her minivan and the windows rolled up is facing drug and child endangerment charges, police said.

Manchester, New Hampshire police and firefighters responding to a reported overdose inside a parked minivan on Wilson Street about 10:05 a.m. Tuesday found Sara Donlon, 34, unconscious in the driver’s seat with a hypodermic needle in her lap, Manchester police said.

Responding officers also found Donlon’s 4-year-old son passed out in the back seat of the vehicle, which had the keys in the ignition.

Donlon was treated with two doses of Narcan while paramedics tended to her son, police said. Officers reportedly found a small bag of heroin and a small bag of cocaine in the vehicle.

Police noted both were believed to have been in the van, with the windows rolled up, for at least an hour despite temperatures reaching 86 degrees.

Donlon was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and endangering the welfare of a child.

Her son was released to the custody of his biological father.

Donlon was ordered released on $1,000 personal recognizance bail and is due back in court June 6.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)