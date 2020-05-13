SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver fled the scene after crashing his car into a Domino’s in Springfield on Wednesday morning, police said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at 905 Summer Ave. around 5:40 a.m. found a Subaru Impreza had crashed into the building, leaving behind significant damage.

The driver, an adult male whose name has not been released, had fled the scene but was soon located by officers, who observed him as seemingly uninjured but acting erratically, Springfield police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Police say the driver will receive a criminal complaint for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

SFD “ On Scene “ 905 Summer Ave car into building. No entrapment. pic.twitter.com/leu1CxBZ8x — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) May 13, 2020

