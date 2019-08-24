Police: Driver allegedly strikes Cambridge teen in crosswalk, hits cars while fleeing scene

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a Medford woman after she allegedly struck a 15-year with her car and tried to flee the scene, crashing into multiple cars, in Cambridge Saturday, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a 15-year-old Cambridge youth struck by a car while walking in a crosswalk at Massachusetts Avenue and Pearl Street, police said. The driver allegedly left the scene and crashed into two parked cars on Mass. Ave. and Prospect Street before being arrested by police, officials said.

The youth was transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening head injuries, police said. Katrina Murphy, 20, of Medford, is expected to be charged with leaving the scene of an crash after knowingly causing personal injury.

