Police: Driver arrested after being clocked at 136 mph in NH

HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a reckless driving charge after police say he was clocked driving 136 mph in New Hampshire on Sunday morning.

Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 95 northbound in Hampton Falls around 8:40 a.m. noticed a 2009 Nissan GT-R driving 136 mph, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, Gage Chandler, 21, of Derry, was stopped and arrested on a charge of reckless driving.

Chandler was released on personal recognizance bail and is due to appear at the 10th Circut Hampton District Court on Dec 5.

