Police: Driver arrested after being clocked at 142 mph in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Jersey man is facing a reckless driving charge after police say he was clocked driving at 142 mph in New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Troopers monitoring traffic from a state police aircraft above Interstate 95 southbound in Greenland about 8:05 a.m. noticed a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trail Hawk driving 142 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The driver, Eric Joseph, 51, of Short Hills, was stopped and arrested on a charge of reckless operation.

He is due to appear in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Sept. 23.

