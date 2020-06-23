Police: Driver arrested after fireworks thrown at pedestrians in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Worcester man was arrested after police say he and another suspect were driving around the city throwing fireworks at pedestrians on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of individuals in a black Mercedes throwing fireworks at pedestrians in the area of Duffy Field around 10:15 a.m. were unable to locate the vehicle in question but they were able to identify the owner, according to the Worcester Police Department.

About three hours later, officers received a second call about someone throwing fireworks at pedestrians in the area of Kinnicutt Avenue and stopped a dark-colored Subaru that was operating erratically, police said.

Officers observed the owner of the black Mercedes in the backseat, who is said to have handed over a bag of fireworks.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was issued a summons for possession of fireworks.

The driver of the Subaru, Sawyer Canavan, was arrested on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

“In at least one of the incidents, the fireworks involved were ‘spinner’ firecrackers,” Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said.

Both suspects will be called to court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

