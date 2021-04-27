LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a driver who they say fled the scene of a crash before entering several unlocked vehicles in an attempt to flee the area in Littleton early Tuesday morning.

Littleton officers and state troopers responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 495 in the area of exit 30 around 5:30 a.m. when the driver exited the vehicle and took off running, police said.

Officers searched the area of Warren and Mill roads before finding the driver after he tried to enter several unlocked cars, police added.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and turned over to state police.

Residents are reminded to lock their vehicles and remove their keys.

No additional information was immediately available.

