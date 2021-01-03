Police: Driver arrested after fleeing traffic stop, crashing into yard in Scituate

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing criminal charges after police say he fled a traffic stop and crashed into the front yard of a home in Scituate on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic driver on North Main Street in Cohasset around 9:50 p.m. spotted a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road, Cohasset police said.

An officer tried to conduct a traffic stop and the driver fled onto Main Street in Scituate, where he crashed into a tree and came to a stop in a front yard on Country Way.

Dion Smith, 31, of Dorchester, was taken to South Shore Hospital for serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He is expected to arraigned on charges including failure to stop for a police officer, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license for OUI, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

