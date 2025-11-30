SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested after fleeing a traffic stop in Sharon and crashing on Interstate 93 early Sunday morning, police said.

A trooper who stopped a vehicle on I-95 near Exit 17 in Sharon around 1 a.m. because the driver had an outstanding warrant noticed bullet holes in one of the doors, according to state police.

Soon after, the driver fled the stop, driving north in excess of 100 mph, police said.

The driver eventually crashed near Exit 6, where the driver was taken into custody and then South Shore Hospital for evaluation. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

