Police: Driver arrested after intentionally crashing into cruiser in Sandwich

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was arrested after crashing into multiple cars, including a police cruiser, before hitting a tree in Sandwich on Saturday, officials said.

After officers responded to reports of a person driving erratically on Route 3 Northbound at 5:30 p.m., the driver intentionally hit the side of a police cruiser, officials said.

Police stopped the chase and the driver allegedly hit another car before going off the road and crashing.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested, police said. No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)