Police: Driver arrested for brandishing gun during road rage dispute with knife-wielding man

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - An Avon man was arrested for brandishing a firearm during a road rage incident with a knife-wielding Boston man that started on Route 93 south in Milton and ended in Braintree on Wednesday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported road rage incident just prior to Exit 12 about 7:45 a.m. later arrested 33-year-old Daniel Bates on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

During the altercation, Bates allegedly waived a firearm, and the other operator, a 42-year-old man, allegedly took out a knife as the two traveled southbound.

Braintree police eventually tracked down both operators on Hancock Street after the Boston man called 911 and kept troopers informed about their location.

Bates was found to be in possession of a Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun, according to police. The other driver, whose name was not released, was in possession of a folding knife.

Troopers transported Bates to state police barracks in South Boston, where he was booked on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace.

Charges are being considered for the other driver.

Bates is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court.

One arrest following an apparent case of road rage on 93 in Braintree..police recover a gun #7news pic.twitter.com/TGTzNsq6Pn — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 17, 2019

At about 7:45 a.m., a road rage incident on Rte 93 S/B in #Milton in which one operator allegely brandished a firearm resulted in one arrest for assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges. Further details will be released later this morning. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 17, 2019

