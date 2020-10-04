Police: Driver arrested for driving under the influence, damaging MBTA property in crash

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is under arrest after police say they crashed into an MBTA crossing while driving under the influence overnight in Cohasset.

Officers responding to the crash at the MBTA crossing on North Main Street found the damaged vehicle and arrested the driver at the scene, officials said.

The driver, who police did not identify, is being charged with operating under the influence, police said.

