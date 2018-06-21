DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man arrested on a drugged driving charge in Dartmouth Wednesday told officers he had eaten a marijuana brownie earlier in the day, police said.

Officers responding to a report of an erratic operator on Faunce Corner Road about 6:25 p.m. pulled over a gray 2006 GMC Envoy that was spotted driving at a high rate of speed and swerving back and forth over the center line, Dartmouth police said in a press release Thursday.

While speaking with the driver, Curt Robinson, 30, of Dartmouth, police say they noticed he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Before failing a series of field sobriety tests, police say Robinson admitted to eating a marijuana brownie earlier in the day.

After he was placed under arrest, police say Robinson was found to be in possession of marijuana and suspected marijuana oils.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

“Though marijuana has been legalized, this is yet another perfect example that people need to act responsibly if they decide to consume it,” Dartmouth Police Chief Brian P. Levesque said in a statement. “Much like alcohol, if it is abused, marijuana can seriously impair one’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

