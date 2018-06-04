QUINCY, Mass. (WHDH) – A driver was arrested Monday evening after crashing into a rental car business in Quincy. The building, a Hertz rental car shop, had extensive damage.

A customer inside the building was hit by the vehicle, officials confirmed. The victim appears to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, a 53-year-old man, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, operating to danger, and speeding. He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Tuesday.

Big scene on the Southern Artery in Quincy. Police say that pickup truck slammed into this Hertz building, went all the way thru the wall. One person w/ non life threatening injuries. Driver charged w/ OUI. More at 6:30 #7Newsl pic.twitter.com/qOt1Sm3ij4 — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 4, 2018

