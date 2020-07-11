Police: Driver arrested on DUI charge after deadly Chelsea hit-and-run

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man was under the influence when he hit and killed a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Chelse and fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run near the intersection of Walnut and Sixth streets around 1 a.m. found a man in his 40s injured, according to police.

The man was later pronounced dead.

After an investigation, police arrested a 26-year-old man in Peabody who they say was involved in the crash.

He is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

