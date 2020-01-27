Police: Driver believed to be involved in Boston hit-and-run nabbed in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Monday has been nabbed in Cambridge, police say.

Officers say the suspected vehicle was stopped outside Chicago Pizza on Massachusetts Avenue and a suspect was temporarily taken into custody by state and local police.

Boston police officials will be taking the suspect and towing the vehicle back into town.

No other information has been released.

