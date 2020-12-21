A driver in Canada had an unusual explanation for how her car ended up in a ditch earlier this month.

An officer responding to a report of a car in a ditch on Dec. 1 met with a woman who claimed her dog had been driving, according to the Comox Valley Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The officer developed the opinion that the woman had been under the influence of alcohol, police said.

She was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition after allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample.

Her name has not been released.

