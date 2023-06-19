CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are investigating after a driver crashed through a fence, hit several vehicles, and struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Crime scene tape was up near a Dunkin’ parking lot on Beacham Street and several vehicles in the area had visible damage Sunday night.

Witnesses said the driver sped through the Dunkin’ parking lot, went through a fence, up and over their vehicle, and struck the girl in the parking lot of the RISE recreational marijuana facility.

“I just heard the squealing tires of his tires and before I knew it he was coming through the parking lot in front of me and up and over the car,” said a person who was inside one of the vehicles that was struck. He said he attempted to help the injured girl until paramedics arrived.

Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver involved was also hospitalized and is in police custody.

Criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

