CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Chelsea are investigating after a driver crashed through a fence, hit several vehicles, and struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old girl in a parking lot.

Crime scene tape was up near a Dunkin’ parking lot on Beacham Street and several vehicles in the area could be seen damaged.

Police say the teen was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries and the driver involved was also hospitalized and is in police custody.

Criminal charges are expected in connection with the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

