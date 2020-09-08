BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a driver fled from police before crashing into three cars in Belmont, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

An officer attempted to stop a silver 2002 Pontiac Grand Am traveling southbound on Route 3 around 6:30 p.m. when the driver, identified as 41-year-old Heidi Sweeney, of Laconia, sped away and struck three vehicles at the Union Road intersection, according to state police.

Belmont fire personnel had to extricate Sweeney from the vehicle before she was transported to Concord Hospital with serious injuries.

The occupants of the vehicles that Sweeney crashed into sustained minor injuries, state police said.

One occupant was transported to Lakes Region General Hospital, while the rest were treated at the scene.

Route 3 was closed for about three hours while state police investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Alexa Williamson at 603-323-3333 or via email at alexa.b.williamson@dos.nh.gov.

