SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges after police say their attempt to pass an ambulance in Sharon on Monday resulted in a crash.
The driver overcompensated when passing the ambulance, which was responding to another crash at the time, Sharon police said in a tweet.
“The result was a close call for paramedics and a police officer,” the department wrote.
The driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
