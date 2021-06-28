SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is facing charges after police say their attempt to pass an ambulance in Sharon on Monday resulted in a crash.

The driver overcompensated when passing the ambulance, which was responding to another crash at the time, Sharon police said in a tweet.

“The result was a close call for paramedics and a police officer,” the department wrote.

The driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

