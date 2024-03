BOSTON (WHDH) - A 31-year-old man will be charged criminally after police say he punched the driver’s side window of an MBTA bus on Friday night.

Transit police say the operator of a Morton/Theodore MBTA bus was the victim of a road rage incident.

The driver, whose name was not released, will be charged with malicious destruction of property.

