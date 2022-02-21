HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (WHDH) - A Connecticut woman is facing a reckless driving charge after police say she was going more than 120 miles per hour on Interstate 95 on Monday.

New Hampshire State Police were monitoring traffic from an aircraft around 8:30 a.m. when they saw a 2017 Dodge Charger going 127 miles per hour on the northbound side in Hampton Falls, according to a release issued by the department.

Troopers pulled the car over and 36-year-old LaToya Huff of Hartford, CT told them she did not realize she was driving that fast.

Huff is due to appear in Hampton Circuit Court.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)