MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The driver who struck and injured two pedestrians in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday has been charged, police said.

Officers responding to the intersection of Harvard and Maple streets just before 7 p.m. found a 52-year-old Manchester man suffering from life-threatening injuries to his head and a 42-year-old woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car, according to Manchester police.

The two pedestrians were taken to a local hospital, where their current conditions have not been released.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Gabriel Camilo Baptiste, of Manchester, was taken into custody and faces a charge of driving while habitual offender — B felony.

No additional information was made immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at (603) 668-8711.

