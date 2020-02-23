Police: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into utility pole in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing drunk driving charges after crashing his truck into a utility pole in Hudson, New Hampshire Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Ferry Street at 7:30 p.m. found a pickup truck that had struck a pole, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Harold Kobisky, 54, of Nashua, New Hampshire, was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. He will be arraigned on March 27 in the 9th Circuit Court in Nashua.

