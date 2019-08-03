Police: Driver charged with OUI after crashing into ambulance in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a suspected impaired driver crashed into an ambulance in Boston on Saturday.

Troopers responded to the crash near the Callahan Tunnel and could be seen inspecting the damaged vehicles.

The driver that hit the ambulance will be charged with operating while under the influence.

No additional information was immediately available.

