Police: Driver cited after crash seriously injures motorcyclist in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist with serious injuries in Hanson Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at the intersection of Camp Kiwanee Road and Indian Head Street at 7:50 p.m. found a 2010 Audi and a 2006 Harley Davidson had crashed in the intersection, police said. The motorcclist, a 67-year-old Hanson man, was medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police said the driver of the Audi, a 34-year-old Bridgewater man, had turned south on Camp Kiwanee Road as the motorcyclist was driving north. Police cited the driver for a marked lanes violation.

