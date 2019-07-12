ONTARIO, Canada (WHDH) — A 22-year-old driver was issued a citation after police say a toddler was found riding on a case of beer instead of a booster seat in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police officers conducting a traffic stop reportedly found the 2-year-old not properly secured in the front seat of the car.

The toddler was not hurt but police say children that small must ride in a protective seat.

In Canada, children under 40 pounds need car seats and kids under 8 years old have to ride in booster seats.

