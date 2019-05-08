Police: Driver cited after young boy left alone inside transport van for nearly an hour

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River woman has been cited by police after they say she left a 5-year-old boy alone on a Somerset transport van for nearly an hour.

Authorities launched an investigation on Monday afternoon when the boy’s mother told police that his driver left him in the van instead of dropping him off at daycare following preschool, according to the Somerset Police Department.

An initial investigation indicates that the boy was picked up by a 60-year-old Fisher Bus employee. When the boy was not dropped off at the daycare, staffers called the boy’s mother to ask about his whereabouts.

The bus company was contacted and a manager went out to the parking lot and found the boy inside of the van, police said.

The driver allegedly checked some of the seats of the van upon returning back to the bus company terminal but did not check all of them and the boy had apparently fallen asleep.

The boy, who was unharmed, had been left inside of the van for about 40 minutes.

He was reunited with his mother following the incident.

The driver was cited for failure to inspect a vehicle after transporting students.

