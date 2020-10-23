YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been cited for hitting a school bus carrying eight children in Yarmouth on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Willow Street around 8 a.m. discovered that a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by a 61-year-old Carver man had failed to yield when merging into traffic while exiting the Eversource facility and subsequently struck the passenger side of a bus that was traveling northbound, according to Yarmouth police.

The bus driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for an evaluation, while the eight children onboard the bus and the pickup truck driver were evaluated by Yarmouth fire personnel at the scene and determined to be uninjured.

The children were transferred to another bus and brought to school.

The driver of the pickup truck was issued a citation for failure to yield to traffic.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

