CANDIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A tractor-trailer driver who struck a guardrail in New Hampshire continued his drive with a damaged trailer on Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a 2014 Freightliner driving eastbound along Route 101 in Candia with a trailer that appeared to be off center stopped the vehicle to perform an inspection around 12:20 p.m.

During the roadside inspection, the troopers learned that the driver, identified as 29-year-old Edward Garcia, of Pasadena, Texas, had struck a guardrail in the area of Hillsborough, resulting in significant damage to the trailer, according to state police.

Two of the wheel rims on the trailer were reportedly bent, which caused the tires to go flat.

The frame which the trailer’s axles were mount on was also bent, causing the sliding axle to become dislodged from the trailer frame, state police said.

Garcia had the flat tires replaced but he allegedly continued driving the vehicle despite the damage to the trailer’s frame.

The trooper placed Garcia out of service over a falsified Electronic Logging Device, according to state police.

The trailer was placed out of service.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)