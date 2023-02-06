BOSTON (WHDH) - A driver is accused of speeding through a red light, crashing into a traffic pole, and landing on the tracks at the Museum of Fine Arts Green Line stop, according to Transit Police.

The crash took place at midnight Monday. Police are now seeing charges against the 22-year-old driver, including operating to endanger, speeding, and running a red light.

No injuries were reported.

2/6 12AM 22 y/o driver of Ashland traveling at high rate of speed,ignored red light, crashed into traffic pole&somehow landed on MBTA GL M.F.A stop in Boston. Charges will be sought.. Oper to endanger, speeding, red light. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/7zhHolR08d — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) February 6, 2023

